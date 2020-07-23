Phillip Goldstein Purchases 5,000 Shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Stock

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Chairman Phillip Goldstein purchased 5,000 shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.85 per share, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 118,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,843.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Phillip Goldstein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 15th, Phillip Goldstein bought 11,405 shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $133,894.70.
Shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $11.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,041. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $15.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.87.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 13.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,328 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,690 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 21.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.
Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
