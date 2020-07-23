Phillip Goldstein Purchases 5,000 Shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Stock

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Chairman Phillip Goldstein purchased 5,000 shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.85 per share, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 118,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,843.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Phillip Goldstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 15th, Phillip Goldstein bought 11,405 shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $133,894.70.

Shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $11.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,041. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $15.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 13.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,328 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,690 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 21.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

