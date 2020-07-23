Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Lowered to $92.00 at Mizuho

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Phillips 66 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Phillips 66 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.41.

NYSE:PSX traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $64.85. 24,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,072,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.60. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.15.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

In related news, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.43 per share, with a total value of $102,645.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $268,305. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 179.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

