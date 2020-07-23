Pi Financial Increases SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Price Target to C$35.00

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Pi Financial from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial set a C$31.00 price objective on SSR Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSRM traded down C$1.23 on Thursday, reaching C$30.81. The stock had a trading volume of 248,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,688. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$12.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$27.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.09.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.