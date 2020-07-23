PLDT Inc (NYSE:PHI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PLDT Inc (NYSE:PHI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several brokerages have commented on PHI. Citigroup upgraded shares of PLDT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PLDT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PLDT by 1,247.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,024,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,016,000 after acquiring an additional 948,748 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PLDT by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PLDT by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 462,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after acquiring an additional 102,994 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PLDT during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLDT during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

PHI traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.18. PLDT has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $28.93.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $857.16 million for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 22.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PLDT will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

