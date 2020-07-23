Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.48. Prologis also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.70-3.75 EPS.

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.87.

NYSE PLD opened at $98.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.11. Prologis has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $99.79. The firm has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.45 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 43.27%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Prologis will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $129,052.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Skelton sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total value of $603,170.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,863 shares of company stock worth $1,347,565 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

