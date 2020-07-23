PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Issues Earnings Results

PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBAM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $13.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million.

PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH stock opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average is $15.68. PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for San Diego Private Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking, personal savings, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

