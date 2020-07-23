Railway Pension Investments Ltd Makes New $36.86 Million Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 170,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $36,863,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.38.

Shares of BABA traded down $7.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.14. The stock had a trading volume of 787,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,846,076. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $151.85 and a fifty-two week high of $268.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $636.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.56.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

