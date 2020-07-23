Raymond James Analysts Give Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) a C$2.30 Price Target

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) has been given a C$2.30 price objective by analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.88% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Marathon Gold’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MOZ. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Marathon Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. TD Securities restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$2.75 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

TSE:MOZ traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$2.28. 775,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,601. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.53. The firm has a market cap of $473.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.08. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.40. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In other news, Director Julian Kemp sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.07, for a total transaction of C$60,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 214,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$444,015. Also, Director Phillip Charles Walford sold 800,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.51, for a total transaction of C$1,208,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,383,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,619,254.12. Insiders have sold a total of 1,544,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,780 over the last ninety days.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and base metal deposits. Its principal property is the Valentine Lake gold property with 14 contiguous mineral licenses covering an area of 240 km2 located in Newfoundland.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.