Raymond James Analysts Give Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) a C$2.30 Price Target

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) has been given a C$2.30 price objective by analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.88% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Marathon Gold’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MOZ. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Marathon Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. TD Securities restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$2.75 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.
TSE:MOZ traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$2.28. 775,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,601. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.53. The firm has a market cap of $473.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.08. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.40. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Marathon Gold Company Profile
Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and base metal deposits. Its principal property is the Valentine Lake gold property with 14 contiguous mineral licenses covering an area of 240 km2 located in Newfoundland.
