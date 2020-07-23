Raymond James Analysts Give Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) a C$31.00 Price Target

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) received a C$31.00 price target from investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.16% from the stock’s current price.

SU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. CIBC decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. CSFB reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.83.

Shares of TSE:SU traded down C$0.69 on Thursday, reaching C$23.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,851,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,457,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.75. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.02 and a twelve month high of C$45.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.83.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

