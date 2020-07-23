Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 515,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,690,000 after purchasing an additional 60,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,585,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,131,233,000 after purchasing an additional 886,991 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 168,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Realty Income by 13.9% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

Realty Income stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.21. 52,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.88 and its 200-day moving average is $63.08. Realty Income Corp has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.61 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a aug 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.2335 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.34%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

