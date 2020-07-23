Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Uber Technologies (UBER)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER):

7/22/2020 – Uber Technologies is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/7/2020 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $37.00 to $42.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

7/7/2020 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2020 – Uber Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/22/2020 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

6/17/2020 – Uber Technologies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler.

6/15/2020 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

6/11/2020 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

6/10/2020 – Uber Technologies is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

6/4/2020 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2020 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

5/26/2020 – Uber Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.64. The stock had a trading volume of 433,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,318,270. Uber Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $45.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.16.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $5,191,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $61,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,429 shares in the company, valued at $8,980,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 542,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,977,620. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 61.6% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.1% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 15,900 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

