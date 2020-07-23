Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Moneysupermarket.Com Group (MONY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON: MONY) in the last few weeks:
- 7/21/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 7/17/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 7/10/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 310 ($3.81) to GBX 290 ($3.57). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.
- 7/10/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 375 ($4.61) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 415 ($5.11).
- 7/6/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 410 ($5.05) to GBX 400 ($4.92). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/29/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a GBX 315 ($3.88) price target on the stock.
- 6/16/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 360 ($4.43) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 375 ($4.61).
- 6/15/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 310 ($3.81) price target on the stock.
- 6/12/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 320 ($3.94) to GBX 295 ($3.63). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/11/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
- 6/3/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
Shares of LON:MONY traded up GBX 6.60 ($0.08) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 298.80 ($3.68). The stock had a trading volume of 1,436,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 321.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 316.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 16.88. Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 3.19 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 402.10 ($4.95).
In other news, insider Mark Lewis sold 13,811 shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 319 ($3.93), for a total value of £44,057.09 ($54,217.44). Also, insider Scilla Grimble sold 14,939 shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.11), for a total value of £49,896.26 ($61,403.22).
