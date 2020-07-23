Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Moneysupermarket.Com Group (MONY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON: MONY) in the last few weeks:

7/21/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/17/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/10/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 310 ($3.81) to GBX 290 ($3.57). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

7/10/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 375 ($4.61) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 415 ($5.11).

7/6/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 410 ($5.05) to GBX 400 ($4.92). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/29/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a GBX 315 ($3.88) price target on the stock.

6/16/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 360 ($4.43) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 375 ($4.61).

6/15/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 310 ($3.81) price target on the stock.

6/12/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 320 ($3.94) to GBX 295 ($3.63). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/11/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

6/3/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Shares of LON:MONY traded up GBX 6.60 ($0.08) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 298.80 ($3.68). The stock had a trading volume of 1,436,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 321.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 316.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 16.88. Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 3.19 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 402.10 ($4.95).

Get MoneysupermarketCom Group PLC alerts:

In other news, insider Mark Lewis sold 13,811 shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 319 ($3.93), for a total value of £44,057.09 ($54,217.44). Also, insider Scilla Grimble sold 14,939 shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.11), for a total value of £49,896.26 ($61,403.22).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for MoneysupermarketCom Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneysupermarketCom Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.