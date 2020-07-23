Remme (REM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $86,470.00

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Remme token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Gate.io, Tidex and DEx.top. Remme has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $86,470.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Remme has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00045236 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $531.39 or 0.05544726 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002870 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00057681 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00016626 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00020280 BTC.

About Remme

Remme (CRYPTO:REM) is a token. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,115,826 tokens. Remme’s official website is remme.io . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme

Buying and Selling Remme

Remme can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex, Hotbit, DEx.top, Gate.io and Kuna. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

