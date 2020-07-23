Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Alstom (ALO)

Alstom (EPA: ALO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/20/2020 – Alstom was given a new €44.00 ($49.44) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/20/2020 – Alstom was given a new €55.00 ($61.80) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/17/2020 – Alstom was given a new €54.00 ($60.67) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/13/2020 – Alstom was given a new €48.00 ($53.93) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2020 – Alstom was given a new €51.00 ($57.30) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2020 – Alstom was given a new €38.00 ($42.70) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/3/2020 – Alstom was given a new €47.00 ($52.81) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2020 – Alstom was given a new €41.00 ($46.07) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/30/2020 – Alstom was given a new €38.00 ($42.70) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/15/2020 – Alstom had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/28/2020 – Alstom was given a new €47.00 ($52.81) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of EPA ALO traded down €0.42 ($0.47) during trading on Thursday, hitting €49.32 ($55.42). The company had a trading volume of 699,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,618. Alstom SA has a 52 week low of €25.65 ($28.82) and a 52 week high of €37.37 ($41.99). The business’s 50-day moving average is €43.27 and its 200 day moving average is €41.78.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

