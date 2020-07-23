Reviewing CRYO-CELL International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) and Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA)

Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) and CRYO-CELL International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Emmaus Life Sciences and CRYO-CELL International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmaus Life Sciences -489.28% -511.05% -209.39% CRYO-CELL International 11.41% -57.17% 8.17%

This table compares Emmaus Life Sciences and CRYO-CELL International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmaus Life Sciences $1.32 million 76.38 -$9.59 million ($11.16) -0.19 CRYO-CELL International $31.80 million 2.04 $2.29 million N/A N/A

CRYO-CELL International has higher revenue and earnings than Emmaus Life Sciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Emmaus Life Sciences and CRYO-CELL International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emmaus Life Sciences 0 1 0 0 2.00 CRYO-CELL International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Emmaus Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of CRYO-CELL International shares are held by institutional investors. 36.9% of Emmaus Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 54.0% of CRYO-CELL International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Emmaus Life Sciences has a beta of 2.91, indicating that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CRYO-CELL International has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CRYO-CELL International beats Emmaus Life Sciences on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides Endari, which is L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older; NutreStore L-glutamine powder; and AminoPure, a nutritional supplement. The company also develops therapeutic products based on cell sheet technology for the treatment of corneal diseases. In addition, it focuses on developing pharmaceutical-grade L-glutamine oral powder for diverticulosis. The company was formerly known as Emmaus Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. in September 2011. Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

CRYO-CELL International Company Profile

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, kidney, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases. The company also manufactures and sells PrepaCyte CB processing system, a technology used to process umbilical cord blood stem cells. It stores approximately 500,000 cord blood and cord tissue specimens worldwide. The company markets its cord blood stem cell preservation services directly to expectant parents, as well as by distributing information through obstetricians, pediatricians, childbirth educators, certified nurse-midwives, and other related healthcare professionals. Cryo-Cell International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oldsmar, Florida.

