Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $79.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.22 million. Rexford Industrial Realty updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.26-1.29 EPS.

NYSE:REXR opened at $41.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.24, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.66. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $53.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.92%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REXR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

