Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA)’s stock price rose 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.62 and last traded at $45.17, approximately 10,889 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 350,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.98.

RBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.62.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $273.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.20 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 13,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $541,881.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karl William Werner sold 57,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $2,484,406.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,366.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,282 shares of company stock worth $3,515,136. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 109.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter valued at $15,124,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter valued at $156,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

