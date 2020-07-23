Riverstone Advisors LLC Sells 1,619 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Riverstone Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,349,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $973,471,000 after buying an additional 1,917,516 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 176.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,126,000 after buying an additional 8,916,236 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,320,000 after buying an additional 1,943,860 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,969,000 after purchasing an additional 58,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,741,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,470,000 after purchasing an additional 86,437 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,433,712. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.95.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

