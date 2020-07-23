Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Given a C$63.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) received a C$63.00 target price from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$64.50 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of TSE RCI.B traded down C$0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$54.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,964,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,109. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.60. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of C$46.81 and a 1 year high of C$70.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion and a PE ratio of 14.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$59.73.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

