Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Given New C$58.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from C$63.00 to C$58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$63.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. CIBC reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$64.50 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded down C$0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$54.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,964,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,109. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.60. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of C$46.81 and a 52-week high of C$70.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$56.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$59.73. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

