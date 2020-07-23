Ronald R. Reagan Sells 178 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Stock

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 178 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $49,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $280.54. The stock had a trading volume of 95,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,301. The company has a market cap of $137.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.97. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 31.3% in the second quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.5% in the second quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 14,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.5% in the second quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 1,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 6,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 43.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 309,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,254,000 after acquiring an additional 94,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

