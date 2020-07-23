Royal Bank of Canada Increases Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$408.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$401.00 to C$408.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.72% from the company’s current price.
CP has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$345.00 to C$350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$246.00 to C$280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$359.00 to C$356.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$330.00 to C$384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$341.00 to C$387.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$369.25.
Shares of TSE CP traded up C$3.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$368.50. 97,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$349.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$332.24. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$252.00 and a twelve month high of C$376.00.
In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$327.81, for a total transaction of C$98,343.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,245,678. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ellis sold 900 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$359.42, for a total value of C$323,478.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$73,681.10.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.