Royal Bank of Canada Increases Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$408.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$401.00 to C$408.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.72% from the company’s current price.

CP has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$345.00 to C$350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$246.00 to C$280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$359.00 to C$356.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$330.00 to C$384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$341.00 to C$387.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$369.25.

Shares of TSE CP traded up C$3.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$368.50. 97,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$349.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$332.24. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$252.00 and a twelve month high of C$376.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported C$4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.87 by C$0.55. The business had revenue of C$2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500007 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$327.81, for a total transaction of C$98,343.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,245,678. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ellis sold 900 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$359.42, for a total value of C$323,478.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$73,681.10.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

