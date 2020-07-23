Royal Bank of Canada Increases Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target to C$40.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EMP.A. TD Securities raised their target price on Empire from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on Empire from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Empire from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

Empire stock traded up C$0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$33.53. The stock had a trading volume of 495,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,151. Empire has a twelve month low of C$23.88 and a twelve month high of C$37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.93, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.89.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

