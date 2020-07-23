Royal Bank of Canada Raises Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target to C$2.75

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.00 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KEL. National Bank Financial upgraded Kelt Exploration from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kelt Exploration from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.81.

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock traded up C$0.20 on Thursday, reaching C$2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,774,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,609. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.04 million and a P/E ratio of -4.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.20. Kelt Exploration has a 1 year low of C$0.67 and a 1 year high of C$5.00.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.36). The business had revenue of C$70.92 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

