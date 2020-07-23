salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,332 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 17.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,988,964 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $559,923,000 after buying an additional 440,570 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.2% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 29.6% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.0% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 11,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $215.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.21.

NYSE CRM traded down $2.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $188.86. 118,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,055,319. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $171.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,049.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $202.82.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total transaction of $832,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,304. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $2,856,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,988,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,709,867,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 646,861 shares of company stock worth $117,569,279. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.