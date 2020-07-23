Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Trading Down 1.5%

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s share price dropped 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.45 and last traded at $8.47, approximately 51,213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,224,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.
SSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut Sasol to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. HSBC cut Sasol to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 3.57.
About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.
See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.