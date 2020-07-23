Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Trading Down 1.5%

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s share price dropped 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.45 and last traded at $8.47, approximately 51,213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,224,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

SSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut Sasol to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. HSBC cut Sasol to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Get Sasol alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 3.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSL. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sasol by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Sasol by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Sasol by 235.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sasol by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Sasol by 707.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 12,407 shares during the period. 2.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.