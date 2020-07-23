Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Holdings Trimmed by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 335,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,666,136. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.57.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

