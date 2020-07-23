Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 818.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.65. 47,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,508. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.47. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $81.04.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

