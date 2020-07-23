Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Raised by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $70,966,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,717,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,489,000 after buying an additional 32,328 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,468,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,436,000 after buying an additional 913,681 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,797,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,331,000 after purchasing an additional 492,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,129,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,446,000 after purchasing an additional 27,225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,029. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $81.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

