Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 53,695 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.61% of Scorpio Tankers worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,785,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 280.4% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 339,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $6,108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 266,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 32,724 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,710 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Fearnley Fonds lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

NYSE STNG traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.14. The stock had a trading volume of 113,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,608. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $772.10 million, a PE ratio of -25.08, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.14. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $40.45.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $254.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

