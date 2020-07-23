Scotiabank Increases Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$395.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$384.00 to C$395.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$401.00 to C$408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$341.00 to C$387.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$345.00 to C$350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$375.00 to C$398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$369.25.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up C$3.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$368.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of C$252.00 and a 1-year high of C$376.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$349.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$332.24.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported C$4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.87 by C$0.55. The business had revenue of C$2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500007 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$327.81, for a total transaction of C$98,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,245,678. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ellis sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$359.42, for a total value of C$323,478.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$73,681.10.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

