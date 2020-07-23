Scotiabank Increases Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$395.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$384.00 to C$395.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.19% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$401.00 to C$408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$341.00 to C$387.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$345.00 to C$350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$375.00 to C$398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$369.25.
Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up C$3.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$368.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of C$252.00 and a 1-year high of C$376.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$349.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$332.24.
In related news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$327.81, for a total transaction of C$98,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,245,678. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ellis sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$359.42, for a total value of C$323,478.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$73,681.10.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
