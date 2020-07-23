Scotiabank Increases Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$72.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities downgraded Toromont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$82.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$66.00 target price on shares of Toromont Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$72.25.

Toromont Industries stock traded up C$0.02 on Thursday, reaching C$72.68. 74,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,094. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.68. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of C$52.36 and a twelve month high of C$74.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$68.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$66.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion and a PE ratio of 21.09.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$715.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$748.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries will post 3.5895865 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.00, for a total transaction of C$680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at C$140,760. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.59, for a total transaction of C$187,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,845,344.84. Insiders sold a total of 13,100 shares of company stock worth $874,313 in the last three months.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

