SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) Shares Bought by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the period. SeaSpine comprises 1.6% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. HighMark Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of SeaSpine worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of SeaSpine by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in SeaSpine by 71.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SeaSpine during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 4,921 shares of SeaSpine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $51,965.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,378 shares in the company, valued at $215,191.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SeaSpine stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,706. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.93. SeaSpine Holdings Corp has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $16.78.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $36.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.89 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 27.09% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaSpine Holdings Corp will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of SeaSpine from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

SeaSpine Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

