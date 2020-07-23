Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 205,238 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.50% of Seattle Genetics worth $146,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 11.7% in the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 22,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,306,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Seattle Genetics news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.01, for a total value of $4,584,276.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $79,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 721,041 shares of company stock valued at $115,476,023. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $176.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,377. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.65. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.44 and a 12 month high of $187.99. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.39 and a beta of 1.46.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $234.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SGEN shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Seattle Genetics from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra lifted their target price on Seattle Genetics from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim raised Seattle Genetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Seattle Genetics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.42.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

