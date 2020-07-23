Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Trading 2.7% Higher

Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) traded up 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.17 and last traded at $7.30, 7,439 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 303,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Sharps Compliance from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Sharps Compliance in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Sharps Compliance from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $116.90 million, a PE ratio of 238.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of -0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Dennis Halligan sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $60,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 576,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 91,958 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 307,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 169,970 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter worth about $1,307,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter worth about $1,211,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter worth about $998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMED)

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

