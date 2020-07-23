Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cutler Group LP

Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival during the second quarter valued at $458,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 360,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after acquiring an additional 14,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 3,124.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shares of SCVL traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,613. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.75 and a 200 day moving average of $27.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $414.39 million, a P/E ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 1.28. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.42 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.90%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCVL. ValuEngine raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Shoe Carnival from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub raised Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

In related news, Director James A. Aschleman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $44,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,888.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.