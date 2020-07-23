Shopify (TSE:SHOP) PT Set at C$1,494.00 by Pi Financial

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) has been given a C$1,494.00 price objective by investment analysts at Pi Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.63% from the company’s current price.

Shopify stock traded down C$43.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$1,238.48. The stock had a trading volume of 105,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,734. Shopify has a 52-week low of C$372.01 and a 52-week high of C$1,457.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1,207.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$840.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The stock has a market cap of $153.11 billion and a PE ratio of -1,076.92.

Get Shopify alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 534 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,095.08, for a total value of C$584,771.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$512,496.59. Also, Director Gail Faye Goodman sold 62 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,055.12, for a total value of C$65,417.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,747,798.46. Insiders sold 1,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,247 over the last three months.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.