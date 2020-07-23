Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.81. Silgan also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.70-2.85 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.56. The company had a trading volume of 41,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,960. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. Silgan has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $38.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.58.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Silgan had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Research analysts forecast that Silgan will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SLGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silgan from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Silgan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Silgan from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Silgan currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $176,415.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 2,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $84,315.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,644 shares of company stock valued at $590,731 over the last quarter. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

