Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 202,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,494,000 after buying an additional 15,237 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $2,340,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,732 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director P Mcglade David sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $2,924,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,425 shares of company stock worth $6,495,835. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKS traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.70. The stock had a trading volume of 94,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,896. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 6.13. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $139.88.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 24.35%. The company had revenue of $766.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.92.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

