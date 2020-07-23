Smartshare (SSP) Reaches Market Cap of $378,002.95

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $378,002.95 and approximately $40,241.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including $18.94, $33.94, $10.39 and $20.33. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded up 22% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Smartshare alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.31 or 0.01933592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00081565 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00192788 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00001020 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00119449 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip

Smartshare Coin Trading

Smartshare can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $20.33, $32.15, $24.43, $13.77, $10.39, $24.68, $33.94, $18.94, $5.60, $51.55 and $50.98. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.