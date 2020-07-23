Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $29.00. The stock had previously closed at $22.91, but opened at $23.20. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Snap shares last traded at $22.54, with a volume of 1,203,516 shares changing hands.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Snap from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Snap from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cfra raised Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Snap from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Snap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.52.

Get Snap alerts:

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $143,951.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,712.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $194,382.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 267,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,449,687.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,321,742 shares of company stock valued at $155,652,902 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter worth $11,897,000. Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 2,335.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. 39.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.39.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Snap Company Profile (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.