Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock Position Lifted by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

NYSE SNA traded up $3.24 on Thursday, hitting $142.63. 8,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,794. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $90.72 and a 52-week high of $172.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). Snap-on had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $852.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 28,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total transaction of $3,866,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

