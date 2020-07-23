Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) shares rose 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.65 and last traded at $42.06, approximately 7,099 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 484,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.60.

SAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Benchmark raised their target price on Sonic Automotive from $27.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.82.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

In other news, Director Victor H. Doolan sold 5,000 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $142,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 11,935 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $417,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,963,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,824,876. Corporate insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 13,105 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 24,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

