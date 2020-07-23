Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Shares Gap Up to $0.95

Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.98, but opened at $0.95. Sonim Technologies shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 21,584 shares traded.

SONM has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Sonim Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.38.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69. The company has a market cap of $18.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.23). Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.40% and a negative return on equity of 93.18%. The firm had revenue of $12.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Sonim Technologies Inc will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Wiley Wilkinson purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 696,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $912,255.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 315,000 shares of company stock worth $236,250 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 18.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 174,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 63.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 33,425 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 32,672 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

