Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) Shares Purchased by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 9.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWX. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,128,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,885,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,213,000 after purchasing an additional 939,784 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 214,104.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 664,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,190,000 after purchasing an additional 663,723 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,468,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,128,000 after acquiring an additional 523,846 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWX traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,382. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $92.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.26.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $836.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.75 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Southwest Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Southwest Gas from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.33.

In other news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $30,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,596.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

