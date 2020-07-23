SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.0% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter.

DIA traded down $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $268.85. 172,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,783,485. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $182.10 and a fifty-two week high of $295.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.41 and its 200 day moving average is $256.79.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

