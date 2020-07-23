SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s Largest Position

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 26.4% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $38,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $8,217,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $406,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $584,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $177.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,542,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,786,762. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.68 and a 200-day moving average of $156.51. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $132.30 and a twelve month high of $175.77.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.