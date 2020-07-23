SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 10.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,156 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 6.3% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $13,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $8,217,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $406,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $584,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD traded up $2.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $177.75. 1,430,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,786,762. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $132.30 and a one year high of $175.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.68 and its 200 day moving average is $156.51.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.