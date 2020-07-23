SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,790 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 7.4% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Financial Consulate Inc. owned about 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $14,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.33. 124,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,209,889. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.31 and its 200-day moving average is $41.85. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $48.12.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

