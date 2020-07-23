SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Sold by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,241 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 637,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,528 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDYV traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,440. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.18. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $55.58.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

